How to help the homeless population stay warm

The temperatures aren’t so bad today, but it’s important to know that Monday is a different story, with the highs in the teens. That is why the Springs Rescue Mission could use donations to help keep our homeless population warm.

I spoke with Travis Williams, the chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission. He tells me when the temperatures drop, it’s important for our community to rally together to help our homeless community.

Williams tells me he encourages those who are seeking shelter to visit the Springs Rescue Mission. They can provide a warm place to stay, so they don’t have to be in the cold. The mission works hard to help those individuals who are experiencing homelessness. Those who receive layers to keep them warm tell me it means the world to them.

“I know some people that have gotten frostbite because they are in a sleeping bag, but it’s not gaged for below temperatures, so they are bundled up but they still getting frostbite. I saw one guy today. He showed me a picture, and he’s going to lose his toes. So, it’s really sad to see people have to go through that,” said David Marthe, a person experiencing homelessness.

“It’s not just appreciated. It actually saves their lives and the appendixes. It’s hard of sad it has to be this way, so warmer stuff. You know, summer sleeping bags won’t cut it in this cold weather in Colorado.”

Springs Rescue Mission is accepting donations for the following:

Socks

Handwarmers

Sleeping bags

Coats

Blankets

Windbreakers

Sweatpants

You can drop off the items at the springs rescue mission today or Monday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

If you cannot make it to the donation center, you can also make an online donation.

____

