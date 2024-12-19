How to help reduce waste by donating your extra food this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sometimes, we overdo it at the grocery store during our holiday celebrations, and that extra food might be headed for the trash, but there's a way for families and food providers to fight food waste this holiday season.

The Fresh Start Center in Colorado Springs is one of the many organizations helping families who are struggling with hunger and poverty by offering support in a season when many are stretched thin.

"Everybody’s really trying to figure out, how do I just maintain through the holidays and cover the bills," said Grant Winger, executive director of Fresh Start Center.

The nonprofit is located at 7573 Adventure Way. It has seen about 300,000 pounds of food come through its doors this year, and it serves about 1,100 people each month. The organization is trending upwards of 25% growth, and Christmas of their busiest time of year.

"We partner with several grocery stores and food providers - Costco, Walmart, Safeway, King Soopers, Little Caesar’s Pizza," Winger said.

They aim to expand partnerships with local restaurants and businesses to widen their impact and reduce waste.

"We always want to see that food never goes to the dumpster... or the landfill. There’s always something or someone that can eat that food," Winger said.

Waste in the U.S. surges by 25% between Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the Ecology Center. It’s a statistic that underscores the importance of taking action.

Instead of throwing away excess food, consider recycling leftovers or donating unused and unexpired items to help those in need.

"In the instance of, say, a frozen turkey or ham that wasn’t consumed at home for any of the holidays, feel free to bring that to us,” Winger said. “If it’s been maintained in its packaging and held at the proper temperature, we can absolutely provide that out to the neighbors that we serve."

People who make food at their homes cannot donate their cooked leftovers. However, restaurants who are interested in partnering with the organization can donate their excess cooked food, Winger says.

Learn more about the requirements to donate at Fresh Start Center here.

