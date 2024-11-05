How to get ready for winter driving conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS — Whether you're new to Colorado or are a native, it's a good idea to brush up on those winter driving skills.

The Colorado State Patrol reports that most speed-related crashes peak in our state from November to March.

Troopers say those accidents are likely related to driving too fast for the conditions.

There are driving schools all over Colorado Springs that will teach you how to drive in the snow. I spoke with one driving school instructor who shares her best practices.

Curtis Fowler is visiting Colorado. He says even if you are used to the snowy road conditions, take it seriously.

"You're probably awesome at driving in the snow, but what if they're not and you passing at your normal speed and the snow that it throws up causes them to freak out," he said.

"You gotta drive slower. You gotta look out for the other drivers. You gotta pay attention if the person behind you hits the brakes, are they able to stop? Are they gonna keep sliding?"

To keep you from being a crash statistic in the snow, the owner of Drive Right Academy, Susan Gates, says keep it slow.

"The biggest thing... Don't panic, which is hard to say because your emotions are going to take over. But again, with your hands low, you're going to take your foot off the accelerator. You're braking as you don't want to slam on the brakes because that will make the skid worse. You want to have nice, even pressure on the brakes."'

Watch the full story above.

___





Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment. Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.