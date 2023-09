How to find local growers this harvest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Harvest season is in full swing for hundreds of local growers in Southern Colorado. Many are closer than you may think.

The Palmer Land Conservancy created a Local Food Guide last summer to help shoppers find farm stands and farmers markets who sell locally grown and raised food.

The interactive map shows shoppers where to go to buy local.

Click here to visit the Local Food Guide

