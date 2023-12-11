How to cope with holiday depression

COLORADO SPRINGS — While the holidays are a time to gather with loved ones and spread cheer, this time of the year can also be draining and cause depression.

I spoke with Christine Limon. She’s a local licensed family and marriage therapist in Colorado Springs. Christine tells me the holidays can bring out feelings of sadness, loneliness, isolation, and grief for many people.

This can happen for several reasons. Christine says the holidays bring an increase in thoughts about family and social engagement. She says people tend to stress over finances this time of the year. That’s because people feel pressure to buy nice gifts, or they need to spend money on travel. Lastly, the holidays can be very difficult for people who are still grieving the loss of loved ones who will not be around this season. Christine says the best advice she has is to create boundaries before you commit to holiday plans.

“Lower expectations on yourself, because expectations are so high and there’s so many things going on with family members, that it’s okay to pull back. It’s okay to lower expectations and take things only one day at a time and only do enough where you feel like you can participate but don’t do too much where you’re exhausted the next day,” said Limon.

“It’s okay if you can’t participate. It’s okay if you choose that it’s better for you at this time to maybe not go to a family event. Even if you know it’s going to rock the boat, even if you know they’re going to get upset, that’s okay. You’ve got to be able to take care of yourself first,” said Limon.

Christine says there are ways to cope with holiday depression. First, surround yourself with a support system, like close friends and relatives to talk to. Avoid alcohol and substances. Keep your plans simple and do not be afraid to decline an invite to an event if it is going to drain your social battery. Lastly, talk to your doctor if your depression and anxiety are not improving.

If you are worried about a loved one who is struggling this time of the year, check in with them and offer support.

If you would like to talk to someone, there are resources below:

SAMHSA National Helpline:

1-800-662-4357

Colorado Crisis Services:

1-844-493-8255

