How to celebrate safely with free rides in Colorado this Independence Day

Colorado's Department of Transportation (CDOT), the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), and Uber are coming together to offer a $10 statewide credit to riders in honor of Independence Day.

The credit is being offered from Thursday, June 29 at 5:00 p.m. through Wednesday, July 5 at 11:59 p.m. Riders can use “SAFE4JULY” in the Uber app to redeem the credit. Those interested can also apply the credit directly to the Uber app from a mobile device here.

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they will continue to be extra vigilant through Wednesday for those driving under the influence (DUI).

CDOT is also recommending the following alternatives:



Designate a sober driver

Call a sober friend

Use ride or transit services

Use ride-hailing services

There were 1,486 DUI arrests from 2019 to 2021, according to CDOT, during what it described as the "Fourth of July holiday period."

There were 889 fatal crashes in Colorado last year, according to CDOT; 99 crashes were from El Paso County.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.