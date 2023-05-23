How to be a safe camper

COLORADO SPRINGS — Camping season is kicking off and while it can be a lot of fun to opt outside, there are safety measures you should take before setting up camp. I spoke with experts from the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreational Alliance about what you can do to make sure you are taking the right steps to protect yourself while camping.



Be aware of risks around your tent; keep your tent at least 30 feet away from a fire.

Pack enough water and food.

Store food safely, sealed and put away, not in your tent.

Pack sunscreen and bug spray.

Make sure you have a first aid kit.

Respect wildlife and clean up your trash.

The biggest mistake campers make is not being prepared.

“We want to make sure we are camping on those durable surfaces, that we’re not staying within a certain distance from our water sources to not pollute those. If you do not have amenities, make sure you understand packing in and packing out your human and dog waste,” said McKenzie Carmack, from the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

“We live in a really dry climate here and fire risk is so big this time of year. So, if you go camping and you’re camping around a little fire at the end of the night, make sure it is completely cool to the touch before you rest your head that night.”

Before you head out, be sure to let someone know you’re camping. It's also a good idea to make a checklist before you leave, so you can ensure you have the proper gear, including rain gear.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.