How to avoid traffic headaches over the Fourth of July weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — As travelers get ready to hit the road for the Fourth of July, it'll be important to plan ahead as more cars are expected to be on the roadways.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers should prepare before heading out the door.

"Please check the latest weather and road reports, make sure you have plenty of food and water and your vehicle is in good driving condition,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “While we do everything possible to keep the roads safe, weather and road conditions, especially in our mountain corridors, can change drastically and very quickly with possible wildfires, flooding and rockfalls. Give yourself some extra time and slow down, particularly when driving through construction zones."

To minimize traffic impacts, CDOT will be suspending construction and maintenance projects from midday Friday until next Tuesday. Independence Day traditionally marks the start of the high traffic season, with summer tourism hitting its peak over the next six to seven weeks. CDOT is asking drivers to engage in safe driving practices, especially with more vehicles hitting the road.

Check cotrip.org, find out what construction zones will be on your route, we won't have construction but there is still a work zone you'll have to travel through," said Michelle Peulen, Colorado Transportation of Department.

Since it will busier than usual, she recommends those who don't like traffic congestion or traveling to stay home or avoid peak travel times.

"If you want to avoid some of that congestion think about leaving early in the morning or later in the evening. If you do travel during the evening or the dusk till dawn prepare for wildlife on the road," said Peulen.

Colorado Springs will have additional officers on the road looking for DUI/DUID this weekend. That’s on top of the DUI team that is out every night as well. Extra enforcement will be Friday through Sunday.

