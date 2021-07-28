How the CDC's new mask guidelines will affect Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new mask guidelines on Tuesday, amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

The CDC now recommends that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 should still wear masks indoors and in areas with high rates of the disease.

According to the CDC's COVID-19 Data Tracker, El Paso and Pueblo County are labeled as substantial hot spots.

As of July 26th, Pueblo County's positivity rate was 2.6%.

In June, it was 1.5%.

El Paso County's numbers have also increased to 6.28%, almost 2% higher than last months.

Health leaders in both counties say they do not have plans to enforce any kind of mask mandate.

However, with Delta variant cases on the rise, there are growing concerns about the upcoming school year and how teachers and students can best protect themselves.

"Continue social distance, stay away from large crowds, and doing the same things that we have been doing the last 15 months so we can get through this wave of the Delta variant," said Randy Evetts, Pueblo County Public Health Director.

Pueblo County is urging its community members to continue wearing a mask if unvaccinated.

"It is going to continue to spread and to mutate until such point we can reach a high level of vaccination," said Evetts.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter