How research before buying a used car could save you money after purchasing

PUEBLO — In 2023, more than 35 million used cars were sold nationwide. Although they usually cost less than a new car, used cars are more likely to turn out to be lemons or need extensive repairs. The auto mechanics industry generated more than $81 billion last year, much of which came from working Americans seeking reliable transportation.

That’s the reality for many, including a woman in Pueblo who sent a tip to News5 about her frustrating experience with a newly purchased used car and the costly repairs that followed.

“I need my car. I work every day. All the time,” said Pueblo resident Mabel Pacheco.

Pacheco is like many Colorado car owners.

“I needed a reliable car that I wasn’t going to spend a lot of money to fix,” Pacheco said.

She bought a used car from Pueblo car dealership Discount Motors but soon discovered the car needed repairs.

“They weren’t big problems, but they were expensive problems,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco bought her car for $20,000 on September 1, 2023. Just three days later, the check engine light popped on.

“The carbon filter, the carbon air cover, the brakes and pads, the water pump, oil... it’s a long list,” she said while reading the number of repairs a mechanic told her were needed on the car.

She was hit with a wave of emotions after learning the car needed $7,000 worth of repairs.

“I just got in my car and cried,” she said. “My daughter was with me. She said, ‘Mom, it’s going to be okay,’ but I didn’t believe it.”

With support from family and friends, she refused to give up or turn back.

“I was an addict for a long time. I had a rough life. I attempted to take my life in 2015 and had an awakening. God saved my life for a reason, and today, I believe, to stand up for myself and my people is one of those purposes.”

Fortunately, there are steps future used car buyers can take to avoid bad car experiences.

“It’s crucial to do your homework upfront before you hand over any money because you can buy someone else’s problems and have a lot of money to spend that you didn’t want to because you were completely aware of the situation,” said Carfax Editor and Chief Patrick Olsen.

Although Olsen works for Carfax, he says multiple avenues are available for customers to take online and in person when researching a car you’re interested in buying.

“First, get the vehicle history report,” Olsen. “Second, take the car to a trusted mechanic for an inspection. Make sure you test drive it, and make sure that you're putting yourself in the best financial position. That is - do some comparison shopping.”

He also recommends that interested buyers research their dealership as well.

“Carfax also has user ratings from verified customers, people who have been to dealerships and service shops,” Olsen said. “You can look up both and find out which dealership or service shop near you has the highest ratings.”

However, even with thorough research, there’s still no guarantee that a car won't have issues after you buy it.

“Cars are lasting longer than ever,” Olsen said. “That being said, it takes a lot of due diligence and a lot of research to make sure you’re getting a car that’s not only right for you, but that’s going to last for as long as you need it to.”

Pacheco ultimately had to purchase another car because the repairs on her previous vehicle were too expensive and not covered by the dealership’s warranty. With her old car valued at only $6,000, while she owed $18,000 for it, she realized that her best option for reliable transportation was to buy a new car while continuing to pay off the old one. Before making the purchase, she researched thoroughly and chose to buy from a different dealership to avoid repeating the same issue.

“Oh yeah, when I went to buy this one, my fiancé’s dad said to check the oil and the tires,” she said.

She hopes others can learn from her experience and avoid similar frustrations.

“I can only imagine what another person who’s trying to rebuild themselves like that, goes through mentally when someone takes everything that they have from them,” Pacheco said. “They give up again. I just thank God that I had the people around me encouraging me to keep going and not to stop.”





