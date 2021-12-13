How one company is transforming old circuit boards into gifts

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s the season of gift-giving, and one local artist makes unique gifts out of old tech gear.

Everyone knows someone who is a bit harder to shop for because they prefer unique gifts, gadgets, or something more practical. If you're looking for a gift for one of those friends or family members, Tech Wears may be the solution. The company takes old circuit boards and repurposes them.

Since its launch in 2014, Tech Wears has taken old circuit boards to make ties, jewelry, coasters, wall art, and much more. But how did someone decide to take an old circuit board and turn it into art and everyday items?

For the company’s creator and patent owner, Drew Johnson, it all stems back to saving the planet. Ever since he was a child, Drew says he looked at the planet differently. And as an artist, he wanted to create something sustainable.

"I've been deeply concerned about the environment since my teenage years. Just seeing bags of fast food, trash being left, used to really bother me. When I was a kid, I was convinced that I was seeing the exhaust from diesel trucks taking longer and longer to dissipate."

But the story behind how all of this got started is compelling for those who are passionate about tech gear. Drew says he was looking for a circuit board tie. But when he took to the internet, he found this simply did not exist. Eager for a solution, he took it upon himself to create the world’s first circuit board tie and sold it at an art show. The rest was history, and the market for circuit board items became a tremendous success.

Tech Wears creates all the items out of a maker space here in Colorado Springs. If there’s something you’d like to see a circuit board created into, just ask.

"Well, our whole mission is advancing conscious consumption through beautiful, wearable tech. And part of that conscious consumption piece is not gifting unwanted or unneeded items. So, we really hope that our products are desired and will be useful to the recipient but just in case, they're also highly giftable."

For more information on Tech Wears Ltd., visit here.

