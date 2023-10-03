How one breast cancer survivor is rapping to spread awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS — Whenever Pastor BJ Cameron isn't preaching, she's advocating for proactive breast cancer screening and self-evaluation.

"We can overcome some of the basic fears to be proactive, and to also be sort of like a soldier of prevention!" said Cameron.

Cameron says she was getting ready one morning in 2005 when she saw a vision of the Incredible Hulk standing in her mirror.

"These words came out of my mouth. 'Hey, Hulk! You have nothing on me because I'm doing my monthly BSE.' I said woah, woah, where did that come from"?

She began writing a rap in the style of some 90's artists she liked to listen to. Soon, that turned into the hit "Whatever it Takes", getting attention from around the world and even the White House.

Cameron has received letters of support from leaders like President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, along with First Ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, and Laura Bush.

"I just had no idea that I would write a rap. A rap song! When I was 55 years old!," said Cameron. "I dance better now than I ever have".

In 2019, Cameron was doing a BSE (Breast Self Examination) when she noticed an unusual lump. After visiting her doctor, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has since recovered but says it's changed the way she looks at advocacy.

"I still desire to be an inspiration, not to bring doom and gloom, but hope," she continued.

If you'd like to hear Pastor BJ perform her rap, you can visit this website here.

