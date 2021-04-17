Watch
How military kids have been affected by the pandemic

Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 17, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — As more of our communities reopen, experts say it's necessary to address the impact the isolation of the pandemic has had on the mental health of our children.

Military kids continue to face additional, unique stresses during the pandemic. Those include having parents on active duty longer than normal, or not being able to go on a short leave to see their family while they're doing a year tour.

Luckily, the Red Cross has free programs and workshops that can help families address these concerns.

"It's really important that parents stay alert, whether you have kids in the military or not, be alert to your children, and really take the time to listen to your children," said Lt. Col. Robin D. "Charlie" Brown, a facilitator for the Red Cross Resiliency Workshops.

The lead facilitator for the resiliency workshops says children have different levels of adjusting and resiliency. To learn more about them, click here.

