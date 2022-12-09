How Hope and Home's toy drive provides gifts for children in foster care

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s the holiday season and one local nonprofit is working to provide gifts for children in foster care.

Hope and Home in Colorado Springs is helping to make sure these children in foster care have a nice holiday season.

The nonprofit is setting up the gifts throughout their building, so parents of foster children can visit next week and pick up gifts for their children. The drive is underway and will run through Wednesday.

Next Thursday through Saturday, the parents will be able to come in and pick up the gifts. Everything from dolls, to bikes, and even tech wear is being collected to help make this holiday season special for these children in foster care.

“The foster parents can either pick who these gifts are from. Maybe it’s from Hope and Hope, maybe it’s from the community. They can put whoever it’s from on there. Maybe it’s from Hope and Home, maybe it’s from Santa. It’s whoever they feel is the best fit for these gifts to be from,” said Carissa Lightner from the operations department at Hope and Home.

“They’re so, so excited. Sometimes it’s these kids' very first time that they ever get Christmas presents is here at Hope and Home and the foster parents get to pick out the gifts that they have been wanting all year and so it’s very fun to see them open it and excited,” said Lightner.

You have until Thursday to drop off a gift if you’d like to help out. Drop off locations include Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano in Colorado Springs, and participating King Soopers and Starbucks throughout Colorado Springs.

You’ll see a tag on a Christmas tree at these locations. But one of the biggest ways you can give is through the Amazon Wish List.

____

