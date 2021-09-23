How E-Sports has evolved over the years

COLORADO SPRINGS — Those within the gaming community are passionate about their craft. But gamers aren’t the only individuals recognizing the intensity of E-Sports.

“It’s not just those who compete in E-Sports who are saying it’s just as competitive, and challenging as traditional sport, science is showing that E-Sport athletes face the same sort of psychological strains as traditional athletes.”

A study done by the University of Chichester discovered that “esports players faced 51 different stress factors – including communication problems and concerns with competing in front of live audiences.”

And while there are several big-name gamers, the gaming community is a large one.

“Gamers are everywhere at this point. Gamers are everyone. They are no longer just twelve- or fourteen-year-old suburban kids. The gaming community is one of the most diverse communities out there and I’m excited to that gaming community put on a bigger stage so more people can see it.”

And with a community this diverse, it doesn’t surprise some people that the International Olympic Committee has discussed adding E-Sports to the Olympic Games.

“I’m old enough to remember thirty years ago when we were having the same conversation about action sports like skating, surfing, and snowboarding and all of those are now main sports in the Olympics.”

And maybe soon down the road “E-Sports” will be added to that list of main Olympic Sports, something gamers are hoping to see.

