How Colorado's representatives voted on last minute funding bill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn Saturday voted with the five Democratic members of Colorado's Congressional Delegation in favor of a continuing resolutionthat will fund the US Government for another 45 days.

Rep. Lamborn said in a media release that a shutdown would hurt military service members and their families.

"The House's Continuing Resolution provides the funding we need to keep the government afloat for 45 days. House Republicans will continue to work to get border security and a debt reduction commission in the final appropriations bills while cutting wasteful spending," Lamborn said.

Fellow Republican Representatives Lauren Boebert and Ken Buck both voted against the measure which includes disaster aid and military funding, but does not include foreign aid to Ukraine.

Freshman Rep. Brittany Pettersen credited Democrats with the success of the stop-gap legislation in a social media post.

Because of Democrats, the House just passed a bill to keep the government open temporarily.



We got the most extreme right-wing measures removed and will continue to work on long-term funding bills that will help the American people, grow our economy, & support our allies abroad. — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) September 30, 2023

"We got the most extreme, right-wing measures removed and will continue to work on long-term funding bills that will help the American people," Pettersen wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Below is the full text of Rep. Lamborn's statement:

