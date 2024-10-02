How annual 'pupil count' determines Colorado public school teacher salaries

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year, public school districts across Colorado participate in what's called 'pupil count.' Student attendance numbers determine how much state funding districts get.

Count day isn't just one day. Public school districts must keep track of and submit the number of students in schools five days before and after Oct. 1st.

The majority of this state funding goes to teacher salaries, said Colorado Springs School District 11's (D11) director of choice and enrollment, Chris Kilroy. He said funding also goes to special education programs, classroom materials and school safety resources.

"Without state and federal funding, this school wouldn't be here," said D11's Mitchell High School teacher, Robert Elder.

Public school districts will get about $11,300 per student this school year, according to the state department of education (CDE).

"As that money comes in, we are able to resource what ideally is our direct support for these kids so every kid matters," said Kilroy.

D11 saw a slight increase in enrollment, less than 1%, from 2022 to 2023.

D49 saw the biggest jump in enrollment, according to the CDE. Academy School District 20 saw no change.

Manitou Springs School District 14 took the biggest hit in numbers followed by Woodland Park School District.

School administrators or registrars verify each student's schedule and residency after teachers take attendance.

Elder believes enrollment is higher this year among freshmen.

"Mitchell is a struggling school that is improving and so our reputation in the community is maybe getting stronger," said Elder.

Elder wants to remind students, it's important to come to school not only during pupil count.

"I finished the [last school] year with 11 kids who failed my classes, and 11 of those kids missed 15 or 20 days during the spring semester."

