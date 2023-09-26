How a government shutdown could affect SNAP and childcare benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the potential for a government shutdown looming over the country this week, that means several government benefits would be put on hold if lawmakers are unable to pass their spending bills.

"We're definitely keeping an eye on whatever changes could be happening in that space [government], because we know we would certainly see an increase in need across our partner agency network if the SNAP program was affected," said Chief Operating Officer for Care and Share Food Banks Shannon Coker.

SNAP benefits have been extended throughout October, so if a government shutdown were to happen, the tens of thousands of people in El Paso County taking advantage of them would still receive SNAP. However, a government shutdown would mean a delay in receiving those benefits, along with a backlog of applications.

"We were really delighted to hear the understanding that the SNAP benefits will go through the month of October because so many of our neighbors rely on that support, and having that choice to go to the grocery store is so meaningful to them," said Coker.

Head Start, a program offering childcare options for families, would also be affected by the shutdown. Approximately 10,000 families would be affected by this.

For the meantime, Care and Share says they are accepting donations of non-perishable foods, as well as volunteers.

