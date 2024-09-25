Housing option at Springs Rescue Mission for people experiencing homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Springs Rescue Mission now has a new housing option for people who have experienced homelessness called 'The Studios.'

It is twelve new transitional housing units at the former 4U Motel, which is located on South Nevada Avenue.

Those who live there will have 18 month leases as they work to secure permanent housing. Each person pays program fees designed to get them used to paying rent and living responsibly. The new complex also has a community laundry area.

Springs Rescue Mission plans to keep the property as safe as possible.

"We plan to actually fence off the entire area for safety and security purposes, but until we get that process moved through the city planning, we actually will have 24 hour security here," said Jeffrey Cook, Chief Programs Officer at the Springs Rescue Mission.

The first residents will start moving into the new units next week.

