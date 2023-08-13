Housing for All clinic educates community on tenants rights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A coalition of local non-profit groups held a housing rights event Saturday afternoon at El Centro de la Familia in southeast Colorado Springs.

The Housing for All Legal Clinic included a discussion about housing matters, tenants rights, new renter protection laws, free legal consultations, translation services, and a housing resource fair.

Attendees received a free 30 minute legal consultation to educate themselves about tenant rights and protections, regardless of their immigration status.

"That is a tough resource to come by," said Jaqueline Armendariz Unzueta from El Centro de la Familia.

"Housing is a super complex issues and it's such a sensitive one. We know there is a housing crisis nationwide. So, I'm proud of this great coalition because we work together to create this event to support out community, to love our community."

Saturday's event brought together lawyers and volunteers from the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, the Community Economic Defense Project, Centro de la Familia, Ithaka Housing, the Accompaniment & Sanctuary Coalition of Co Springs, the COS Pro-Housing Partnership & The Latina Equity Foundation.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.