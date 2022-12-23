House fire shuts down Sierra Madre Street Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A house fire on Sierra Madre Street near Downtown Colorado Springs is serving as a cautionary tale for those who use a wood fireplace to keep warm.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells us the people who live in the home had the fireplace going last night. Once the fire was out, they took the box of remnants outside to cool. Those remnants caught the side of the house on fire Friday afternoon.

Sierra Madre Street was closed during the fire but has since reopened.

The two residents and their dog were not hurt.

