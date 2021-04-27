Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

House fire reported off of Baptist Rd in Black Forest

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
Members of the Donald Wescott Fire Protection District are responding to a house fire on Pinenut Court.
Pinenut Ct house fire
Breaking news
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 14:55:07-04

EL PASO COUNTY — Fire crews in northern El Paso County are responding to a house fire on Pinenut Ct for a reported house fire.

Members of the Donald Wescott Fire Protection District are on the scene of a two-story house fire just north of Baptist Road west of Fox Run Regional Park.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

There is rain in that area right now which could help firefighters in their effort and to wet surrounding trees and foliage.

Today is a Weather Alert Day with high fire danger across the region, mostly in Pueblo County and to the east.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community