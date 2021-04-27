House fire reported off of Baptist Rd in Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY — Fire crews in northern El Paso County are responding to a house fire on Pinenut Ct for a reported house fire.

Members of the Donald Wescott Fire Protection District are on the scene of a two-story house fire just north of Baptist Road west of Fox Run Regional Park.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

There is rain in that area right now which could help firefighters in their effort and to wet surrounding trees and foliage.

Today is a Weather Alert Day with high fire danger across the region, mostly in Pueblo County and to the east.

