House fire, quadruple shooting leaves one dead, three injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a quadruple shooting Wednesday night. Simultaneous to the shooting was a two-alarm fire, MPD said.

The incident happened near 22nd and Clarke around 9:19 p.m., officials said.

TMJ4 An active shooting and fire investigation is underway near 22nd and Center.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 82-year-old woman who had died from gunshot injuries. An 88-year-old Colorado Springs woman suffered serious gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital.

An 85-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TMJ4 An active shooting and fire investigation is underway near 22nd and Center.

Police said the fire department extinguished the flames, and no firefighters were injured. The home is associated with the suspect of the shooting, according to police.

During a press conference Wednesday night, the fire department said the shooter had retreated into the house following the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the fire are still under investigation.

TMJ4

A man who grew up in the neighborhood rushed over when he heard the news.

He tells TMJ4 News a block party was scheduled for the area to celebrate the 53206 neighborhood on Saturday. He says after this "devastating" incident, he isn't sure it will happen anymore.

TMJ4

Milwaukee police are now seeking a known suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip