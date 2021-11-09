House fire on Willamette Avenue put out quickly with no injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the 700 block of E Willamette Ave this morning.

According to the Fire Department, the call came in around 7 from a passerby who saw smoke and flames. The firefighters arrived on scene shortly after, and they were able to contain the fire quickly after their arrival.

The structure was vacant at the time of the fire, and nobody was hurt in the blaze, according to CSFD.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and fire department investigators are on the way.



