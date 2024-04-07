House fire on Airport Road leaves four people and several pets displaced

COLORADO SPRINGS — At approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, Springs Fire responded to a house fire at 2021 Airport Rd.

By 2 a.m., The fire was knocked down.

Four people and several pets have been displaced as a result of this fire.

One occupant was treated for minor smoke inhalation. They have since been released. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

____

____

