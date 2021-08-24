"Hope" Project pays Pueblo's homeless to keep city clean

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo could grant more than $70,000.00 to the Pueblo Rescue Mission for a new work program, the Hope Project.

"It's a win, win," said Kathy Cline, the Executive Director at the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

The Hope Project would pay people from Pueblo's homeless community $50 in cash per day, four days a week, four hours per day to help clean up some of Pueblo's most in-need neighborhoods.

"Over time, things get a little messy and this will allow our community to see that the homeless are good people!"

Ron Navarro, who currently runs the front desk at the Pueblo Rescue Mission, was previously homeless and says his first paycheck was more than just money to him.

"Does a whole lot for keeping people's head above water and keeping them optimistic," said Navarro.

Pueblo's City Council will vote on the emergency ordinance on Monday evening. You can stream the meeting here beginning at 7:00 pm.

