Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

"Hope" Project pays Pueblo's homeless to keep city clean

items.[0].image.alt
Natalie Chuck
The Pueblo Rescue Mission off of 4th Street in downtown Pueblo
The Pueblo Rescue Mission says the majority of their staff was homeless at one point or another
Posted at 7:22 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 21:22:46-04

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo could grant more than $70,000.00 to the Pueblo Rescue Mission for a new work program, the Hope Project.

"It's a win, win," said Kathy Cline, the Executive Director at the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

The Hope Project would pay people from Pueblo's homeless community $50 in cash per day, four days a week, four hours per day to help clean up some of Pueblo's most in-need neighborhoods.

"Over time, things get a little messy and this will allow our community to see that the homeless are good people!"

Ron Navarro, who currently runs the front desk at the Pueblo Rescue Mission, was previously homeless and says his first paycheck was more than just money to him.

"Does a whole lot for keeping people's head above water and keeping them optimistic," said Navarro.

Pueblo's City Council will vote on the emergency ordinance on Monday evening. You can stream the meeting here beginning at 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards