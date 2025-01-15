Honoring the life of a local 101-year-old veteran

COLORADO SPRINGS — It was a heartfelt farewell to honor the life and service of a local 101-year-old veteran, Bob Mossey. I knew Bob from our time on the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado. He witnessed the tragedy of World War II, and served during the Korean War and in Vietnam. Mossey's passing marked the end of a remarkable century of life as a pillar in our community.

Bob Mossey was born on May 30, 1923, in New York, he was the only brother to 4 sisters. Raised with a strong sense of faith, Mossey was ordained in 1948. He would eventually leave the priesthood to marry his wife of 40 years, Lee Ann.

Mossey joined the United States Air Force in 1953 where he spent 26 years as chaplain in assignments across the world. Bob served in Okinawa, Turkey, Japan, Libya, Vietnam, and a number of stateside posts. During that time he received numerous awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit Award, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Award, the Air Force Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Vietnam Medal of Honor-First Class, and the joint Service Commendation Medal. He was promoted to the rank of Colonel on June 26, 1971, before retiring in 1979.

At the age of 100, Bob Mossey came on the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado to Washington, D.C. A once a lifetime experience to see the memorials paying tribute to his service. The Honor Flight would become Bob's last adventure but one that formed a lasting bond with his comrades who were there to pay tribute on his final goodbye.

