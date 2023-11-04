Honor those who served at the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday morning.

The parade which will begin at 10 a.m. will start at Saint Vrain Street before making its way south down Tejon Street and ending on Vermijo Avenue.

See the map below for the route and some parking options available in the area.

Expect road closures in the area from the morning through afternoon in the area.

The parade which is held traditionally the weekend before Veterans Day sees Tejon Street covered with hundreds of people along the sides of the street.

The sounds of brass, horns, and drums make their way through the air as marching bands fill the parade out.

WATCH: 2022 COLORADO SPRINGS VETERANS DAY PARADE

Colorado Springs celebrates Veteran's Day

