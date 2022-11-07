Honor Flight takes part in Veterans Day parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A special moment from this weekend took place at this year's Veterans Day parade. Local war heroes, as part of Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, took part.

Brie Groves road along with Bob Mossey, retired USAF Colonel, USAF Chaplain and former Catholic priest. Bob joined the USAF in 1953 and retired with over 26 years of active duty. Bob is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Oscar Vaughn, one of the leaders of the honor flight effort, says, "We are a group that honors those who serve in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Those who have come before us. I'm a veteran, so these are my predecessors and we stand on their shoulders."

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is part of the larger Honor Flight Network which is a group of 128 locally-affiliated hubs throughout the U.S. dedicated to taking War-era veterans to Washington DC to see and interact with the memorials built in their honor and for their brave service.

Morning news anchor Brie Groves and photojournalist Ryan Mutch joined local veterans on a trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C., to see the World War II, Korean and Vietnam war memorials.

Heroes of southern Colorado had an all-expenses paid trip to our nation's capital.

Sunday, November 13, KOAA will air a special report from this year's honor flight, documenting the story of our veterans and their time in Washington, D.C. You can catch it on News5 after Sunday night football.

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado will be sponsoring a Women-only flight in the Spring of 2023 and is seeking guardians and volunteers to participate in this Honor Flight mission.

