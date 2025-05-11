Honor Flight 20: Vietnam veteran gets surprise letter from old pen pal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While serving our country in Vietnam in 1968, Army veteran Van Kolb chose a random envelope out of a bunch of pen pal letters sent to his post.

The letter he picked was from a little girl in grade school: Karen Alexander-Perry. Her fifth-grade class had written letters to soldiers in Vietnam. The two consistently sent letters, pictures, and gifts back and forth for several years.

"I went and got her silk pajamas and sent them to her and a pair of shoes to go with them," said Kolb.

When Kolb left Vietnam, Alexander-Perry's letters stopped getting delivered. When she found a returned letter in her mailbox one day, her mom said her dear pen pal had been killed.

Alexander-Perry later received a call from Kolb's brother, who let her know he was alive and well.

Nearly 60 years later, Alexander-Perry surprised her Vietnam pen pal with a letter included in his mail call aboard Honor Flight 20.

Part of her letter reads: "I'm happy you are finally on the Honor Flight! You deserve it. Who knew almost 60 years ago when you picked some young girl's letter out of a mailbag, we'd still be in touch. It all began in fifth grade 1968- a class project we wrote letters to soldiers in Vietnam. I was the lucky one who got the best pen pal. You wrote on a regular basis, sent pictures, money, and the other small payments. I still have some of your letters, pictures, the money and the pajamas.... I hope you enjoy your flight. Thank you for you and all for your service. Fly high and embrace the moment of peace. Love, Karen Alexander Perry."

Kolb was struck by emotion.

"My eyes watered up. I can't see. That's something, ain't it?" said Kolb.

Other World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans received letters from loved ones, old friends, students, senators, and strangers aboard the flight from Baltimore to Denver. The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado put together large manila envelopes full of letters, trinkets, and drawings for each veteran.

The mail call is meant to provide veterans with a cherished moment that connects them back to their time in service.

