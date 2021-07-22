“Honk & Wave for Team USA” to take place Friday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the day of the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Games, more than 20 different organizations at nearly 20 different locations across Colorado Springs will participate in a community-wide “Honk & Wave for Team USA.”

The city said this will be a celebration of Colorado Springs’ unique connection to the U.S. Olympic movement and identity as “Olympic City USA.”

The event will be held across two timeslots, in the morning from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and at lunchtime from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The city said the “Honk & Wave for Team USA” marks the third straight Olympic Games the Colorado Springs community has participated in the event (Rio 2016, Pyeongchang 2018).

This year, the event will include organizations and participants at nearly 20 different intersections spread out across the city.

Locations include:

Broadmoor World Arena, USA Hockey and U.S. Figure Skating, Venetucci Blvd. and Cheyenne Meadows Rd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.