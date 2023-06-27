Honda drivers beware! Company issues recall for over 1 million vehicles

COLORADO — Honda is recalling over 1 million vehicles due to a connectivity issue that causes images not to show up on backup camera screens.

According to the recall notice, the recall includes "certain 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and 2019-2023 Passport vehicles."

All affected owners will receive a letter in the mail that is expected to be mailed by July 24. Dealerships will fix the problem for free.

You can check here to see if your Vehicle Identification Number or model is listed in the recall.

____

