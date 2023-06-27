Watch Now
Honda drivers beware! Company issues recall for over 1 million vehicles

David Zalubowski/AP
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 19:43:08-04

COLORADO — Honda is recalling over 1 million vehicles due to a connectivity issue that causes images not to show up on backup camera screens.

According to the recall notice, the recall includes "certain 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and 2019-2023 Passport vehicles."

All affected owners will receive a letter in the mail that is expected to be mailed by July 24. Dealerships will fix the problem for free.

You can check here to see if your Vehicle Identification Number or model is listed in the recall.

