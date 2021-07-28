Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police received information Tuesday about a dead body in the 300 block of E. City Center Dr.

Police determined there were indicators of a dead body in the area and later received a warrant to search the home and yard.

A deceased adult male who appeared to have been dead for several days was found on the side of the house, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Pueblo Police are investigating this incident as a homicide and said they have several leads in the case.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Cardona at (719) 320-6006 or JCardona@pueblo.us.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.