Homicide investigation underway at the Pueblo Rodeway Inn Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Details are limited, but the Pueblo Police Department says they are investigating a homicide following a shooting at the Rodeway Inn on Highway 50.

Police say they received calls on a report of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say as they arrived, they found a man who they said had been shot.

He was said to have serious injuries at the time, and was taken to the hospital where he died. The man's identity has not been released at this time, and will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later time.

Police say this is the 25th homicide in Pueblo this year.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or submit a tip online.

