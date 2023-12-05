Homicide investigation ongoing after shooting near Mountain View Cemetery Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting Monday night.

One person is dead according to a news release from the department on Tuesday. The shooting took place near the intersection of West Northern Avenue and Acero Avenue by the Mountain View Cemetery around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man who was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The man was first taken to a Pueblo hospital before being transported to a Colorado Springs hospital where the man would die from his injuries.

The man's identity and cause of death have not been released at this time, and will be the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

According to the department, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named at this time. This marks the 24th homicide this year in Pueblo, according to the department.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 553-3296. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or submit a tip online.

