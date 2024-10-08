Homicide investigation ongoing after man found dead on southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is dead after a suspected shooting on Colorado Springs' southeast side of town.

According to police they received reports of a shooting along Durango Drive, near Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene they said they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, he was dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests and no suspect information is available at this time according to police.

