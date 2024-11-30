One person dead after shooting on west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department said one person is dead after a report of a shooting on the west side of the city Friday night.

Police said officers got the call for the shooting at 5:53 p.m. and responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Royalty Court. CSPD said one person was found dead at the scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death. CSPD said all parties involved have been accounted for.

This is an active investigation.

News5 will release more information as we receive it from the Colorado Springs Police Department.





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.