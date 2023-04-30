Homicide investigation near Dorchester Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A man was killed in a shooting near Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

Dispatchers received a call reporting gunfire at 7:13 p.m. The first officers arrived at the scene a few minutes later. They found the victim's body along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near South Tejon Street.

No additional details about the victim or suspect were released.

Detectives with Colorado Springs Police Department's Homicide/Assault unit are investigating.

