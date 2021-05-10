Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Homicide investigation at I-25 and Highway 50 in Pueblo

items.[0].image.alt
Pueblo Police Department
Officers with the Pueblo Police Department block access to Highway 50 and I-25 for a homicide investigation.
Homicide investigation on Highway 50
Posted at 7:58 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:04:28-04

PUEBLO — The westbound lanes of Highway 50 at I-25 are closed this morning due to the police investigation into a homicide.

Officers from the Pueblo Police department have access roads and ramps closed at the intersection.

Details on what happened are not yet available as Pueblo Police are still trying to determine what happened.

What we know so far is a man on a motorcycle died on the Highway 50 bypass as he was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe the incident started at Norwood and Highway 50.

Sgt. Frank Ortega says officers do not have a suspect description in this case and they do not have a suspect in custody. According to the Pueblo Police Department, this is the 9th homicide investigation in the city so far this year.

News5 has a crew on scene to gather more information.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community