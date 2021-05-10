Homicide investigation at I-25 and Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The westbound lanes of Highway 50 at I-25 are closed this morning due to the police investigation into a homicide.

Officers from the Pueblo Police department have access roads and ramps closed at the intersection.

Details on what happened are not yet available as Pueblo Police are still trying to determine what happened.

What we know so far is a man on a motorcycle died on the Highway 50 bypass as he was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe the incident started at Norwood and Highway 50.

Sgt. Frank Ortega says officers do not have a suspect description in this case and they do not have a suspect in custody. According to the Pueblo Police Department, this is the 9th homicide investigation in the city so far this year.

News5 has a crew on scene to gather more information.

