Homeowners in the Briargate Area Find Sewer Water Flowing in Their Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Horror, shock, and disgust are the emotions Ginger Noble felt when she realized her house was flooding with sewer water.

Her insurance company told her it won't cover the damage because it says it's the fault of Springs Utilities.

She tells me that Colorado Springs Utilities was not quick to resolve her issue until her family and neighbors confronted the Springs Utilities Board at Wednesday's meeting.

I reached out to Springs Utilities. During my phone conversation, the spokesperson told me they have reached out to homeowners. They are investigating who is at fault and should have answers by Friday.

Ginger says she wants to know the cause and get help for her and her neighbors for the costs of the repairs.

"It looks like they're going to try... From this point I'm trying to have faith, right?"

We will continue to follow the story and update with new information.

