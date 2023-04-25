Homeowners brace for late season storm tree damage

COLORADO SPRINGS— The city's forestry department said trees on sidewalks and medians are likely city property. You can report a downed tree online here.

If a tree on your property causes damage, it's the homeowner's responsibility to clean it up. However, tree service experts recommend getting professional help to avoid getting hurt.

"There's fatalities from going out and trying to remove tree limbs on houses in slick conditions and cold, it's just not worth it," said Front Range Arborists owner Tom Flynn.

Flynn said it's best to wait out the storm but has crews ready for emergencies like house or car damage.

"You always have to be ready in the spring in Colorado," said Flynn.

I spoke with a homeowner who had several of trees on his property fall on his house in past storms.

"My wife is right there and glass just shot, we had glass 20 feet away from the window," said Jim Hinkle.

Hinkle moved in six years ago with 11 trees in his backyard. He's left with just one.

"We just don't want to live with the stress, the anticipatory stress of when is thing going to fall," said Hinkle.

Hinkle said he remembered the snow storm in May of 2022, which ended with another tree of his through his house. He said he called a tree service company immediately.

"We weren't the first one, you have to get in line because we had to wait a few days before they could come out," said Hinkle.

That storm caused many downed trees and damage. It took the city about six months to clean up.

