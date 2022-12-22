Homeless shelters prepare for the cold with warming stations

COLORADO — As Colorado prepares for cold weather hitting the state, several warming shelters have been set up across Colorado Springs and in Pueblo.

"A lot of the work we have to prepare for these frigid temperatures happens year-round," says Chief Development Officer at Springs Rescue Mission Travis Williams.

"We are in emergency services protocol, and that really means we're going to be doing everything we can to make sure people stay alive," he continued.

Colorado Springs

Springs Rescue Mission is providing food and shelter to anyone 18+. Kennels are available for any pets people bring with them. Their address is 5 W. Las Vegas St.

The Place is offering 20 beds for homeless teens from ages 15-18. Their address is 423 E Cucharras St.

The RJ Montgomery Salvation Army Family Shelter will accept families coming to their doors. Their address is 709 S. Sierra Madre.

The Red Cross will be helping these shelters and creating its own across the city.

Pueblo

The Pueblo Transit Center will be open starting at 7 pm. Their address is 123 Court St.

Pueblo Rescue Mission is also providing shelter. Their address is 728 W 4th St

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.