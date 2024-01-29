Homeless pets are getting free care in our area

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some veterinarians in our area say homeless pets can often go overlooked when it comes to giving them care and keeping them healthy. But multiple nonprofits are working to make sure that those pets, and their owners, can be taken care of.

"Pets are everything out here if you've got a dog. I don't know what I'd do without her," said one pet owner Samantha O'Connor.

O'Connor says she first met her dog Uno at a Goodwill parking lot when someone dropped the puppy off in her arms. Since then, she says she's treated the dog as well as she possibly could. Today at Antlers Park in Colorado Springs, she attended a Hand Up event put on by the nonprofit Because We Choose To.

At the event, people were welcomed with a hot meal and warm clothes, along with a mobile dog groomer. Tanae Rosenberg runs the Royal Paws Spa, and says she's happy to lend her services for the dogs that need it.

"The skin is the biggest thing in Colorado, with it being so dry. I give them good deep conditioner when they get a bath from me!", she said.

At the Springs Rescue Mission, clients taking advantage of services can receive free pet care once a month. The Street Dog Coalition is made up of veterinarian volunteers who can help homeless animals

however they need.

"We are capable of doing any kind of vaccines they need, some blood work, heartworm testing, and we even have the capability to send home some medication as well," said Registered Veterinary Technician Courtney Januskiewiecz.

The nonprofit was able to serve 15 pets in a span of 3 hours. They say it's important to make sure these animals can stay healthy while caring for their owners.

"It's super important because they don't have access to typical veterinary care that other people do," continued Januskiewiecz.

The Street Dog Coalition will next be at Springs Rescue Mission on Sunday, February 25th. Because We Choose To will also be at Antlers Park on the 25th. The organization is requesting men's coats to help keep homeless neighbors warm during cold temperatures.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.