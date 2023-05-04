Watch Now
Home prices in Colorado Springs bucking the national trend

A newly released report shows home prices rose yet again for the entire country for the third consecutive month. But Colorado Springs is bucking this trend. Our Devan Karp spoke to local realtors to hear firsthand why home prices are dropping here.
Posted at 9:12 PM, May 03, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — Home prices across the nation rose yet again for the third consecutive month, according to a study from Black Knight.

But Colorado Springs is bucking the trend. According to the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, home prices in El Paso County fell 5.27% in April compared to that time last year.

That means the average price for a home in April 2022, $561,907 is now $532,234 in April 2023.

Realtors say despite some challenges, the local housing market remains strong.

"Inventory is a little bit low, sales are a little bit low, but we're still competing in certain niches in the market... honestly I think sometimes people think we're in a housing recession, and that's just not the case. Sometimes the story comes out that way, but honestly we're still in a market that's fairly healthy and almost normal," said Broker Manager with Remax Properties Brian Silvka.

Realtors describe the housing market in our area as natural right now. That's because high-interest rates are keeping more people from buying, while sellers aren't keen to lower their prices.

