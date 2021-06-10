Home in Old Colorado City heavily damaged in fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has knocked down a fire that's caused extensive damage to a home in Old Colorado City.

The multi-story home near the intersection of W Platte Ave and 28th Street suffered damage from from bottom to top in the fire.

Crews were called out to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

No one was home at the time of the fire. CSFD is still trying to contact the owner of the home.

If you are heading towards the area, be aware crews are still on scene checking for hot spots and surveying the damage, with several vehicles blocking residential streets.