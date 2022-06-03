Home Depot on Academy and Platte evacuated after suspect runs in with a gun

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 1:25 p.m. the Home Depot near Platte Avenue and Academy Boulevard was evacuated after a suspect ran into the store.

Colorado Springs Police tell News 5 they were following a stolen vehicle. They say someone got out of the car and ran into the Home Depot. Police say both of the suspects were armed with handguns.

At 1:55 p.m. CSPD had both suspects in custody.

This is a developing story.

