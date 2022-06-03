Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Home Depot on Academy and Platte evacuated after suspect runs in with a gun

Home Depot to 'reinvent' traditional Black Friday sales
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Steven Senne/AP
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot Inc. reports financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Home Depot to 'reinvent' traditional Black Friday sales
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 16:12:20-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 1:25 p.m. the Home Depot near Platte Avenue and Academy Boulevard was evacuated after a suspect ran into the store.

Colorado Springs Police tell News 5 they were following a stolen vehicle. They say someone got out of the car and ran into the Home Depot. Police say both of the suspects were armed with handguns.

At 1:55 p.m. CSPD had both suspects in custody.

This is a developing story.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation