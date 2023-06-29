Home burglary develops into a homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Gold Hill Division were called to a burglary in the 700 block of Nebula Ct.

Once officers arrived, the homeowner described an unknown, adult male had entered his home. The homeowner was armed with a handgun and shot the unknown person in their home.

The unknown person left the home, was later found by officers, and was treated for his injuries. He was being transported by medical personnel to a local hospital, but he died on the way there. The CSPD Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

An update has been given on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office managed an autopsy of the deceased male, identified as 28-year-old William Zink, from Colorado Springs.

The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as it is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made; however, those involved have been accounted for. The CSPD reports there is no danger to the community.

CSPD also said this is the 14th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. “At this time last year, there were 26 homicides investigated.”

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7770; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477. All updates will only come from the Public Information Office.

