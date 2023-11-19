Holodomor remembrance honors Ukrainian victims of genocide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A somber event in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night honored the memory of Ukrainian victims of genocide.

Joseph Stalin deliberately starved millions of Ukrainians in 1932 and 1933 in what's known as Holodomor. Stalin wanted to eliminate the Ukrainian independence movement.

The non-profit group Ukraine Power organized the remembrance held outside of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Ron Carter recently returned from Ukraine where he spent six months training soldiers in tactical combat casualty care. He sees many similarities between the current Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war crimes of 90 years ago.

"Where in the 1930s there were so many Ukrainians that were being murdered for no good reason, the same is true today," he said. "Russia is murdering indiscriminately for no rhyme or reason; women, children, men, elderly, it does not matter. I have seen schools blown up, I have seen hospitals blown up by the Russians."

Carter said Ukrainians are a resilient people. However, he worries US support for the Ukrainian cause is waning.

