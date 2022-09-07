Holmes Middle School student brings BB gun to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A BB gun was found at Holmes Middle School in Colorado Springs Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, Holmes Principal Anthony Karr said administrators were investigating a report of a student using marijuana in the bathroom when the BB gun was discovered.

The BB gun looked like a handgun, according to the letter.

Karr stated, "District 11 security and school administrators are continuing to investigate this situation. According to district policy, there is a no tolerance policy to weapons on the premises, and any students found to have weapons on the property will face immediate reprimand, suspension or expulsion depending on the situation. Counselors and Assistant Principals are working with individual students who have been alarmed by hearing of a possible gun on campus. If you believe your student needs some additional follow-up and support around this situation, please do not hesitate to reach out."

It is unclear at this time if any charges or reprimands from the school will be carried out.

