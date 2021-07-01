Holmes Hardware building in Pueblo will be converted to affordable housing

PUEBLO — A historic building in downtown Pueblo will serve a new purpose.

The Holmes Hardware Building on Union Ave. will be changed to Fuel and Iron Residential, which will be a place for affordable housing.

The building will be converted to 28 units and a food court.

This project is made possible by money from federal, state, and local government, and some private money.

"This is that one end of Union Avenue, the riverwalk is the other end of Union Avenue, so this will be the bookend to the riverwalk. So I think it will help revitalize that whole section of Union Avenue," Mayor Nick Gradisar said.

Developers hope to start working on the project some time next year.